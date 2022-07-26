scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

‘Illegal and unacceptable’: India slams China, Pak over move to involve third countries in CPEC projects

At a meeting on Friday, China and Pakistan decided to welcome interested third countries to join projects relating to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 2, 2022 5:57:15 am
New Delhi has consistently been critical of “projects in the so-called CPEC”, the MEA said. (Representative image)

India on Tuesday criticised China and Pakistan for their efforts to encourage third countries to join projects relating to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) — a multi-billion dollar connectivity corridor that passes through PoK.

China and Pakistan are making efforts to extend the CPEC to Afghanistan.

Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said such activities under the CPEC are “inherently illegal, illegitimate and unacceptable”, and will be treated accordingly by India.

New Delhi has consistently been critical of “projects in the so-called CPEC”, which are in Indian territory “illegally occupied by Pakstan”.

At a meeting of the CPEC Joint Working Group on International Cooperation and Coordination on Friday, Pakistan and China decided to welcome interested third countries to join CPEC initiative.

Bagchi said: “We have seen reports on encouraging proposed participation of third countries in so-called CPEC projects. Any such actions by any party directly infringe on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. India firmly and consistently opposes projects in the so-called CPEC, which are in Indian territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan.”

“Such activities are inherently illegal, illegitimate and unacceptable, and will be treated accordingly by India,” he added.

CPEC was launched in 2013 to improve Pakistan’s road, rail and energy transport infrastructure, besides connecting its deep-sea port of Gwadar with China.

First published on: 26-07-2022 at 12:40:41 pm
