‘Illegal abortions’: Two women sent to 3-day police custody in Gujarat

A local court in Santrampur remanded two women accused of allegedly conducting illegal abortions from a private residence to three days in police custody on Tuesday.

Police had sought had sought seven days remand for the women, who were arrested on Monday, after a video of them allegedly conducting a medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) went viral on Saturday.

In the case registered with Santrampur police station, the main accused is Kali Sangada, 41, a nurse at a private hospital, who was seen performing the operation in the video. Kali and her accomplice Munni Harijan were produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class Santrampur.

Police sought seven-day remand to ascertain if the video was a one-off incident or whether the two were involved in a bigger illegal abortion racket. The two other women seen helping in the video are yet to be traced, along with the woman undergoing the termination of pregnancy, police said.

Police said that during a visit to the house where the video was filmed, the Chief District Health Officer found used strips of tablets that induce miscarriage.

The statements of the owner of the house where Sangada lived as well as the doctor of the clinic where she worked have been recorded, said PP Bhoi, inspector of Santrampur police station.