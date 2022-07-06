Ilaiyaraaja, P T Usha, Veerendra Heggade and Vijayendra Prasad nominated as RS members

0 Comment(s) *
Iconic composer Ilaiyaraaja, celebrated athlete P T Usha, philanthropist Veerendra Heggade and screenwriter-director V Vijayendra Prasad were Wednesday nominated as Rajya Sabha members.
The four nominated representatives represent four South Indian states.
