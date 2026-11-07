IL-76 scripts history: heavy-lift aircraft lands at Nyoma airbase

Scripting history in aviation records, an Indian Air Force (IAF) IL-76MD ‘Gajraj’ has landed at Eastern Ladakh’s Mudh-Nyoma airbase at 13,629 feet, marking the highest-altitude landing by the military transport aircraft anywhere in the world and underscoring India’s strategic airlift capability.

The successful landing took place on Friday, it is learnt. The airbase, which lies barely 25 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC), was inaugurated just a year ago.

The development is significant as it demonstrates that the Russian-origin four-engine turbofan heavy-lift strategic airlifter can carry men and military equipment right up to the borders — a key capability in mountain warfare.

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It also comes amid tensions along the LAC and at a time when India and China are yet to achieve a full de-escalation of troops in the Ladakh region, despite achieving disengagement at the friction points and resumption of patrolling since October 2024.

The IAF announced the development in a post on X, stating it marked a “remarkable demonstration of the aircraft’s enduring capability, backed by the exceptional skill, precision and professionalism of its crew,” adding that it is a “milestone that reinforces India’s strategic capability”.

Military transport aircraft of the IAF have landed at high altitudes in the past. In 2013, a C-130J aircraft successfully landed at the airstrip in Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh, which lies at an altitude of 16,614 ft.

What makes the IL-76 landing at Nyoma different and substantial is that it is a heavy strategic transport aircraft, and its ability to operate from Nyoma would demonstrate a different level of airlift capability and logistical reach in eastern Ladakh.

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An IL-76 MD can carry 40-45 tonnes, depending on configuration and operating conditions, including heavy platforms such as tanks and BMPs. India acquired 17 of the aircraft between 1985 and 1989, making the Gajraj fleet one of the oldest strategic airlift assets. They have faced serviceability issues due to difficulty in obtaining spares after the collapse of the Soviet Union, which have been aggravated further after the onset of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. There were discussions on extending the technical life of a dozen of these aircraft; the IAF is pursuing the Medium Transport Aircraft programme that is intended to replace both the IL-76 and AN-32 fleets.

During the military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, the aircraft played a critical role in carrying many of the heavier military platforms to eastern Ladakh.

IAF’s IL-76 heavy-lift aircraft lands at Nyoma Airbase (Image: IAF/X) IAF’s IL-76 heavy-lift aircraft lands at Nyoma Airbase (Image: IAF/X)

However, the Nyoma runway was not equipped to handle bigger aircraft such as the IL-76. The decision to upgrade the airbase and the runway came after 2020, following the military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, which also has airbases in Kargil, Thoise and Leh.

Under the Rs 218 crore project, the BRO had constructed a 2.7-km-long runway. The base was operationalised in November last year, after former IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh (retd) landed a C-130J there.

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The operationalisation of the base represents a major upgrade in India’s ability to sustain military deployments in eastern Ladakh, with the IL-76 landing showing that Nyoma’s upgraded air infrastructure can now accommodate a much heavier class of transport aircraft than the tactical transports that earlier operated from the older landing ground.

This changes the scale and flexibility of logistical support available to the Army in eastern Ladakh.