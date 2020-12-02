IKEA’s largest India store to open in Noida soon

The state government has provided IKEA, one of the world's largest companies making furniture and home appliances, 47,833 square metres of land for the Noida outlet.

Hoping to generate employment opportunities in the state, Swedish firm IKEA will open the country’s largest outlet in Noida within a few weeks.

A statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government said the company, which is opening over 433 stores in 52 countries, is preparing to open around a dozen outlets in Uttar Pradesh by investing around Rs 5,000 crore.

The company also plans to open at least three outlets in Purvanchal and central UP.

Satish Srivastava, co-chairman of the UP Chamber of Commerce, said: “With such companies entering the UP market, business and employment will increase and people will be able to get quality and world class furniture and other products at low prices. The Yogi government’s strategy to attract industry and investors is going to make a big contribution towards making UP self-reliant.”

Spokesperson of the UP government and Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said the next few months are crucial in terms of employment and trade.

