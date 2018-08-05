IKEA to open first Indian store in Hyderabad on August 9

IKEA’s first outlet in India will be at Hyderabad. (Representational image) IKEA’s first outlet in India will be at Hyderabad. (Representational image)

Swedish furniture maker IKEA today said that its first Indian outlet will be launched here on August 9. “We will be joined (on the opening day) by key IKEA leaders, including IKEA Group, CEO Jesper Brodin,” IKEA said in a release.

IKEA Retail India had earlier said it decided to move the date to August 9 from July 19 as it needs some more time to live up to its expected quality commitments towards customers and co-workers.

Ikea thanked the Telangana Government for the support it has received to open the first IKEA store in Hyderabad.

