Most IITs see rise in job offers to graduates after Covid-induced slump

With the first phase of the placement season drawing to an end, most IITs have registered a jump in job offers to graduating students in comparison to 2020, while some of the institutes have even surpassed pre-pandemic figures.

Numbers shared by the IITs show that most received over 1,200 offers, with the participation of international companies rising considerably as against 2020, when recruitment was hit by Covid-induced disruptions across the globe. For example, the participation by international companies in the placement drive at IIT-Kanpur rose from 19 in 2020 to 47 this year.

The top recruiters across the IITs have been American Express, Microsoft, EXL Analytics, Google, Uber, Reliance India Limited, Goldman Sachs, and Rakuten Mobile, among others.

Among the older institutions, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Madras and IIT-Roorkee received 1,300, 1,250, 1,316 and 1,243 offers respectively. The offers received by IIT-Delhi is an increase of 45 per cent from last year’s first phase, an official of the institute said. “There have also been 180 PPOs (pre-placement offers), which is the highest in the last five years,” the official said. IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Madras and IIT-Kanpur received 400, 226 and 156 PPOs respectively.

IIT Kharagpur has claimed that it created the “all-time highest placement record in the history of IITs” in its first phase through more than 1,100 placement offers by December 3 — the third day of placements. More than 1,500 students were placed by the seventh day of the placement drive, “which surpassed all the previous years total placement figures”, the institute said in a statement.

An IIT-Delhi official said the average compensation offered also rose — an observation shared by authorities of the other campuses as well.

“Around 80 per cent of the students who showed interest in availing placement facilities in this phase have been recruited up to now, with selections on over 350 job profiles from over 200 companies,” said an official from the institute.

Abhishek Kumar, who heads the Centre for Career Development at IIT-Guwahati, said 837 students, accounting for 86.52 per cent of the graduating undergraduates, have been placed so far. The remaining data was being compiled, he said.

At IIT-Kanpur, the highest packages offered so far are $2,87,550 by an international company and Rs 1.2 crore by a domestic company. In total, 49 offers above 1 crore have been received, making it the highest the institute has received so far.

The institute’s director, Prof Abhay Karandikar, said the numbers are a positive indication of the “steady revival of the economy and the increase in core sector jobs”.

The highest domestic and international offers at IIT-Roorkee so far have been Rs 1.8 crore and Rs 2.15 crore respectively, and more than 22 students at IIT-Delhi have received offers with an annual CTC in the range of Rs 0.9 – 2.4 crore.

Meanwhile, the highest offer at IIT-Bombay is a PPO by Uber for $2,87,000 per annum.