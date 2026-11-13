IIT Roorkee student found dead on campus, suicide suspected

The police are investigating the death of Ayush Rajoria, a second-year student of BS-MS Programme in Mathematics and Computing.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla, Neeti Nigam
1 min readUpdated: Nov 13, 2026 01:30 PM IST
IIT Roorkee student suicideSecond-year student Ayush Rajoria purportedly died by suicide in his hostel room (Image: IIT Roorkee)

A 20-year-old IIT Roorkee student died on campus on Thursday evening. Ayush Rajoria, a second-year student of the BS-MS Programme in Mathematics and Computing, Department of Mathematics, was found dead in his hostel room.

It is suspected that Rajoria died by suicide.

Rajoria was from Ghaziabad. His parents arrived at the campus after hearing the news of his death.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation by the police. The Institute is extending its full cooperation to the authorities and is committed to providing all necessary support to the family,” the university said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

An Award-winning journalist covering the state of Uttarakhand, Vidheesha Kuntamalla has reported on ... Read More

Neeti Nigam
Neeti Nigam
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Neeti Nigam leads the education department at indianexpress.com. She joined the Indian Express in 20... Read More

 

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