IIT Roorkee student found dead on campus, suicide suspected

A 20-year-old IIT Roorkee student died on campus on Thursday evening. Ayush Rajoria, a second-year student of the BS-MS Programme in Mathematics and Computing, Department of Mathematics, was found dead in his hostel room.

It is suspected that Rajoria died by suicide.

Rajoria was from Ghaziabad. His parents arrived at the campus after hearing the news of his death.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation by the police. The Institute is extending its full cooperation to the authorities and is committed to providing all necessary support to the family,” the university said in a statement.

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