IIT Madras launches finishing school to bridge skills gap

Given the rapid pace at which India’s biotechnology and biopharmaceutical sectors are expanding, there is a growing dearth in professionals with practical expertise.

And that is precisely what the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) hopes to address with its latest school, UDYOG (Upskilling and Development for Young Graduates).

This industry-oriented finishing school will bridge the gap between academic education and industry requirements by equipping students with practical skills and professional competencies required by the biotechnology and biomanufacturing sectors.

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It will follow a three-stage training pathway. The first comprises three months of online learning delivered through Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), supplemented by lectures from industry experts.