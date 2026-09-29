‘Engineered brain freeze’: IIT-Madras study shows how cyber fraud traps victims

The study interviewed 22 men and 11 women, including 12 senior citizens, across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Mumbai. (AI Generated Illustration)

Even highly educated and digitally savvy professionals can fall victim to financial cyber fraud, with scammers exploiting fear, stress, and urgency to impair victims’ decision-making, a study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has found.

Based on interviews with 33 victims, the study found that those targeted included IT professionals, bankers, doctors, management and finance professionals, public-sector officers, and people with cybersecurity certifications.

The study interviewed 22 men and 11 women, including 12 senior citizens, across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Mumbai.

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Researchers found that victims were often targeted during periods of heightened vulnerability, such as illness in the family, retirement, job searches or workplace pressure.