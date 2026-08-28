IIT Hyderabad to help Railways ease passenger rush at Secunderabad, Lingampalli stations

IIT Hyderabad will help Indian Railways analyse passenger traffic and identify ways to ease congestion at Secunderabad and Lingampalli railway stations. (Image generated using AI)

Indian Railways is working with IIT Hyderabad to study traffic and passenger movement at Secunderabad and Lingampalli railway stations. The move aims at reducing congestion and making it easier for passengers to enter, exit and move around the stations. The Secunderabad and Lingampalli railway stations falls under the administrative jurisdiction South Central Railway (SCR).

Secunderabad railway station, located in the twin-city region of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, is one of the major railway stations in the area. The station has 10 platforms and handles around 2 lakh passengers on average every day. It also handles around 210 train services daily, carrying approximately 84,000 passengers.

On the other hand, Lingampalli is also an important railway station serving passengers across the Hyderabad and Secunderabad region. It handles more than 30 pairs of express trains and over 50 MMTS services, with an average daily passenger footfall of more than 20,000.