IIT Gandhinagar to decide on Michel Danino’s position after SC calls for dissociating from his NCERT book team

In an affidavit, the NCERT has named Michel Danino (left), Suparna Diwakar, and Alok Prasanna Kumar as members of the team that drafted the chapter.

A standing committee at IIT Gandhinagar will review Michel Danino’s guest professor role following the Supreme Court’s directions for governments as well as public institutions to dissociate from him and two others involved in drafting a NCERT Class 8 textbook that has been withdrawn over a section on “corruption in the judiciary”.

“There’s a faculty standing committee that will look into the appointment in light of the Supreme Court judgment. The committee will deliberate on the matter, and a decision will be taken,” said IIT Director Prof Rajat Moona.

“Prof Danino was a visiting faculty member till the end of January last year. Then he was appointed guest faculty to come to IIT Gandhinagar on a need basis, but he hasn’t come since then. The appointment is still valid, but he has not come. Guest faculty members are paid for the time they come to the institute. This is usually on a need basis; if there is anything, we invite the guest faculty members,” he said.