IIT Madras, Delhi faculty join Bombay’s in solidarity with Professor Doolla

Students light candles as they demand justice for Sahil Wakode, who died by suicide on IIT-Bombay campus, on Monday. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Hours after he was removed as the Dean (Administrative Affairs) of IIT Bombay over the student suicide row, the faculty forum of the institute, as well as that of IIT Delhi and Madras, have come in support of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla.

IIT Bombay professors on Monday took out a protest march on the campus, holding placards and posters expressing solidarity with their colleague. In a statement, the faculty forum said it was “distressed by the vilification of our colleague’s reputation by false and misleading reports that have appeared in the media” and “stands strongly” with Professor Doolla.

“We also reiterate that we are pained by the sad demise of our student due to the unfortunate incident on September 18,” it said.