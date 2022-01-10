IIT Delhi gets new director

IIT Bombay Professor Rangan Banerjee has been appointed as the next director of IIT Delhi, the incumbent director of the institute Prof Ramgopal Rao announced Monday.

Banerjee, a Forbes Marshall Chair Professor in IIT Bombay, is a B Tech (Mechanical) from the same institute. Later, he obtained a PhD (Mechanical Engineering), also from IIT Bombay.

“I am happy to inform you that Prof. Rangan Banerjee from the Department of Energy Sciences & Engineering, IIT Bombay has been appointed as the next Director of IIT Delhi. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prof. Banerjee,” Prof Rao, who had taken charge in April 2016, posted on Facebook.

JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar and IIT Delhi professor at the Department of Applied Mechanics Santosh Kapuria were also shortlisted for the post.

The search-cum-selection panel constituted for this purpose had interviewed the shortlisted candidates in September last year.