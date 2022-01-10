scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 10, 2022
Must Read

IIT Delhi gets new director

IIT Bombay Professor Rangan Banerjee has been appointed as the next director of IIT Delhi, the incumbent director of the institute Prof Ramgopal Rao announced Monday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
January 10, 2022 8:55:57 pm
IIT DelhiIIT Bombay Professor Rangan Banerjee has been appointed as the next director of IIT Delhi (File)

IIT Bombay Professor Rangan Banerjee has been appointed as the next director of IIT Delhi, the incumbent director of the institute Prof Ramgopal Rao announced Monday.

Banerjee, a Forbes Marshall Chair Professor in IIT Bombay, is a B Tech (Mechanical) from the same institute. Later, he obtained a PhD (Mechanical Engineering), also from IIT Bombay.

“I am happy to inform you that Prof. Rangan Banerjee from the Department of Energy Sciences & Engineering, IIT Bombay has been appointed as the next Director of IIT Delhi. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prof. Banerjee,” Prof Rao, who had taken charge in April 2016, posted on Facebook.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar and IIT Delhi professor at the Department of Applied Mechanics Santosh Kapuria were also shortlisted for the post.

The search-cum-selection panel constituted for this purpose had interviewed the shortlisted candidates in September last year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 10: Latest News

Advertisement