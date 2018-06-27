IIT-Delhi chairman to govt: Refer Subramanian Swamy dispute to experts

BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy (Files) BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy (Files)

Two weeks after the government asked IIT-Delhi chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla to settle the 40-year-old dispute with former faculty member and now BJP leader Subramanian Swamy over salary dues, the industrialist has urged the HRD Ministry to refer the matter to a committee of experts.

As first reported by The Indian Express, after the IIT-Delhi Director reiterated the institute’s position on the matter and opposed the government’s attempt to settle it out of court, the ministry wrote to Birla, asking him to comply with its April 6 order within three weeks. He has now requested the ministry to set up a panel of experts and refer its opinion to the institute’s Board of Governors for a final decision.

Swamy joined IIT-Delhi as a teacher in 1971. However, while on probation, he was sacked on the grounds that his appointment was illegal. He took the institute to court and won the case in 1991. He rejoined in 1991, but resigned the same day and demanded his salary and allowances for the period between 1972 and 1991.

IIT-Delhi has maintained that payment of salary arrears would be as per Financial Rule 54 of Government of India, under which the institute would have to pay the difference between Swamy’s dues and his earnings from Harvard University, where he taught for some time during the same period. IIT-Delhi’s stand was upheld by HRD Ministry in 2010.

In 2014, after NDA came to power, the ministry wrote to DoPT, asking whether the case falls under FR 54. DoPT said IIT was not bound by government’s rules, but the BoG decided against an out-of-court settlement. In April this year, the ministry clarified to IIT-Delhi that Swamy’s case is not covered under FR 54 as it was adopted by the institute’s BoG in 1992.

The IIT-D Director replied in May, reiterating the institute’s old stand, and also cited the resolution adopted by the BoG in 1965, stating that the institute will be bound by Government of India rules wherever IIT Act and Statutes are silent. The government then approached Birla this month drawing his attention to clause 14(ii) of IIT-Delhi Statutes, which deals with reinstatement of dismissed, removed or suspended employees, to back Swamy’s claims.

