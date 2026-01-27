How IIT-Delhi went from a class of 150 in 1966 to global network of 65,000 today

According to the report, around 10,000 IIT-Delhi alumni currently hold leadership positions across banking and finance, manufacturing and engineering sectors. (File Photo)

Around 10,000 alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, hold leadership positions across banking and engineering sectors. Over 650 alumni, including 270 IAS officers, are currently serving in public institutions.

These details were part of the first-ever Alumni Impact Report released by the institute, highlighting contributions of over 65,000 alumni to industry, entrepreneurship, public service and academia in India and abroad.

The report was released Tuesday by Dr Gurtej S Sandhu, Principal Fellow and Corporate Vice-President at Micron Technology and an alumnus, along with IIT-Delhi Director Professor Rangan Banerjee at the 68th Foundation Day organised on campus.

Addressing the gathering, Sandhu said alumni play a critical role in shaping institutions beyond financial support. “It’s not always about financial support, which is also important, but it can be much more than that in terms of guidance and connecting back through their companies, their institutions — wherever they are working — to the IITs,” he said.