IIT-D Director V Ramgopal Rao is guest at E-Xplained tomorrow

From research and instruction to graduation ceremonies, the Covid-19 pandemic is changing the face of higher education.

In mid-March, the Union and state governments decided to order all educational institutions to close till further notice. The shutdown has disrupted the academic calendar and plunged 3.75 crore students and 14 lakh teachers into uncertainty.

With no clarity on reopening, higher education institutions are now faced with difficult questions. Can online classes be as effective and accessible as face-to-face classes? Will all universities and colleges have to adopt a hybrid model of teaching in future? How should a teacher grade and evaluate students in a pandemic? How big a hit would campus placements take this year?

The Indian Express has invited IIT-Delhi Director Professor V Ramgopal Rao to answer some of these critical questions about the future of higher education as it is being reshaped by the pandemic.

Apart from heading a globally ranked institution, Rao was the chairperson of the committee tasked by the government to draft a common minimum strategy for reopening the 23 IITs. He was also a member of the panel based on whose advice the HRD Ministry rescheduled major entrance tests like NEET, JEE (Main) and JEE (Advanced). IIT-Delhi is also the organising institute for JEE (Advanced) this year.

Rao will be the Expert Guest at the latest edition of E-Xplained, the unique series of explanatory conversations that The Indian Express hosts from time to time. Expert Guests at E-Xplained sessions since the lockdown began have included Kerala’s Health Minister K K Shailaja, Public Health Foundation of India president Dr K Srinath Reddy, industrialist Dr Naushad Forbes, and capital markets expert Nilesh Shah.

