IIT Bombay’s new finding could make drug discovery ‘faster, cheaper, more sustainable’

The researchers were able to synthesize muricatacin in the laboratory in an easy and more efficient manner by converting other fatty acids.

Scientists at IIT Bombay have found a novel and efficient way to convert simple, abundantly-available, straight-chain carbon compounds into complex ring-shaped molecules that can be building blocks for medicinal or other valuable chemicals.

Their new method claims to solve a long-standing problem in synthetic chemistry: Conversion of long, straight-chain carbon molecules into ring-shaped molecules, which, at present, involves a multi-step process that is time-consuming and expensive. The research, led by Professor Debabrata Maiti of IIT Bombay, has been published in the prestigious Nature journal. Maiti said the newly-developed method could make drug discovery faster, cheaper and more sustainable.

Straight-chain carbon compounds like fatty acids are some of the most commonly available chemicals in nature. On the other hand, many of the biologically-relevant organic compounds, including several drugs, have ring-shaped molecular structures. Scientists often go through a multi-step process to convert the easily-available fatty acids into more useful molecules with a variety of applications.