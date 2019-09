Advertising

A startup in the medical technology sector incubated by IIT-B’s Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship became the first to list itself on the newly-launched BSE Startup platform, a statement by IIT-B said.

Mumbai-based Transpact Enterprises Ltd is an ISO-certified company that makes products for vestibular rehabilitation, neuro-developmental and sensory integration therapy.

The IPO opened on August 26. The IPO got fully subscribed to on its third day. ENS