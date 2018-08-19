Follow Us:
Sunday, August 19, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • IIT-Bombay magazine: 26 per cent students say government curbing freedom

IIT-Bombay magazine: 26 per cent students say government curbing freedom

In the senior survey, 33 per cent of the respondents said they were ‘liberals’ but 51 per cent of the students said they did not subscribe to any political ideas.

Written by Priyanka Sahoo | Mumbai | Published: August 19, 2018 8:50:07 am
IIT-Bombay magazine: 26 per cent students say government curbing freedom Last year, IIT-B students had protested against the institute’s decision to hike the fees. (File)

More than a quarter of the students (26.7 per cent), who graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, this year, said the government was trying to curb students’ freedom of expression, according to the annual senior survey by the institute’s student magazine, Insight.

The survey assumes importance amid the growing unrest across campuses in many parts of the country, as students pointed that the goverment was trying to curb their freedom of expression. Last year, IIT-B students had protested against the institute’s decision to hike the fees. Protests by students broke out at the TISS earlier this year. In the senior survey, 33 per cent of the respondents said they were ‘liberals’ but 51 per cent of the students said they did not subscribe to any political ideas.

Of the graduating batch of 2018, who participated in the survey, 55.7 per cent admitted to have committed an academic malpractice at least once during their stay. Most of them — 63.5 per cent cheated in assignments. A quarter of them — 23.4 per cent — confessed that they had cheated in projects and about 11.5 per cent of the respondents in the survey said they cheated in a mid-semester or an end-semester exam.

Most of the students, who indulged in unfair means, said they were disinterested in the course. Many also said they cheated because ‘everyone else was doing it’. Of the total respondents, around 15 per cent said they were pressured to cheat in examinations or assignments.

When asked about sexual orientation, 93 per cent said they identified as straight people. Incidentally, 96 per cent of the same batch had said they identified as straight in their first year at IIT B.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think that’s an unkind remark: Coomi Kapoor
Watch Now
Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think tha
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement