IIT-Bombay magazine: 26 per cent students say government curbing freedom

Last year, IIT-B students had protested against the institute’s decision to hike the fees. (File) Last year, IIT-B students had protested against the institute’s decision to hike the fees. (File)

More than a quarter of the students (26.7 per cent), who graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, this year, said the government was trying to curb students’ freedom of expression, according to the annual senior survey by the institute’s student magazine, Insight.

The survey assumes importance amid the growing unrest across campuses in many parts of the country, as students pointed that the goverment was trying to curb their freedom of expression. Last year, IIT-B students had protested against the institute’s decision to hike the fees. Protests by students broke out at the TISS earlier this year. In the senior survey, 33 per cent of the respondents said they were ‘liberals’ but 51 per cent of the students said they did not subscribe to any political ideas.

Of the graduating batch of 2018, who participated in the survey, 55.7 per cent admitted to have committed an academic malpractice at least once during their stay. Most of them — 63.5 per cent cheated in assignments. A quarter of them — 23.4 per cent — confessed that they had cheated in projects and about 11.5 per cent of the respondents in the survey said they cheated in a mid-semester or an end-semester exam.

Most of the students, who indulged in unfair means, said they were disinterested in the course. Many also said they cheated because ‘everyone else was doing it’. Of the total respondents, around 15 per cent said they were pressured to cheat in examinations or assignments.

When asked about sexual orientation, 93 per cent said they identified as straight people. Incidentally, 96 per cent of the same batch had said they identified as straight in their first year at IIT B.

