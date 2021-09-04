IIT Bombay bags top honours at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam International Innovation Conclave

Sai Prasad from IIT Bombay won the first position for her innovative idea of a skin spray gun which helps in the rapid healing of wounds using the patient’s own skin during the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam International Innovation Conclave which ended on Friday at Chandigarh University.

Raman and Lakshman from the Sethu Institute of Technology, Tamil Nadu, and Rutvik Mehenge from Trinity College of Engineering bagged the second positions, while Mann Goel from IIT Kanpur, Jai Chachra from Chandigarh University, and Ayushi Sharma from UPES, Dehradun shared the third position. Parkhi from Dass and Brown school Ferozepur secured the first position in the school category while Shankha from SS Public School secured the second position in the same category.

Jams O Rychard from Indonesia won the first prize in the International category, while Krishna from Brazil secured the second position and Marcos came third in the same category. Total prize money of Rs. 1.67 lakh was given to the winners of the conclave.

Dr. Mohit Gambhir (Innovation Director, MoE & Innovation Cell, Government of India), Dr Lourdes C Generalao (President, University of Southeastern Philippines), Joy King, Assistant Cultural Affairs Officer, U.S Embassy, New Delhi, Vikas Sood, Director Nexus, Startup Hub and Incubator, US Embassy, and Dr RS Bawa, pro-vice-chancellor were the dignitaries present during the concluding ceremony of the international conclave.

During his inaugural address, Dr Mohit Gambhir said, “The solution which participants have provided is the need of an hour. The entities and the agencies like DST, DBT, Innovation cell of Government of India are working for making a breeding ground for the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

Vikas Sood, director of Startup Hub and Incubator, US Embassy, said, “India currently houses the world’s third-largest start-up ecosystem and there are over 40,000 registered startups in India. More than 50 firms are there in India which are valued at more than over US $1 billion. From e-commerce to electric vehicles, Indian start-ups are the torch-bearers of the entrepreneurial spirit of India.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Lourdes C Generalao, said, “Everything begins with an idea. In fact, most of the things we see all around us — be it technology, medicine, products, infrastructure — have been created from small ideas, which later turn into great inventions. Ideas are no longer just concepts, they are now becoming realities.”