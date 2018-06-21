IIMs object to fee clause in draft rules under new Act

The HRD Ministry had shared a copy of the draft rules with the IIM chairpersons for their feedback last week. The HRD Ministry had shared a copy of the draft rules with the IIM chairpersons for their feedback last week.

THE INDIAN Institutes of Management (IIMs) have expressed concern to the government about a provision in the draft rules, under the new IIM Act, that seeks to put a condition on the tuition fee charged by the 20 top business schools.

The HRD Ministry had shared a copy of the draft rules with the IIM chairpersons for their feedback last week. The Indian Express has learnt that some of the older institutes have objected to the clause that mandates the Board of Governors (BoG) to “ensure that the fee charged from the students shall be commensurate with the overall expenditure for maintenance and expansion of the institute”.

According to sources in the IIM community, the older institutes are more uncomfortable with this provision since they do not take any funds from the government for maintenance and expenditure.

“For the IIMs, at least half of their internal resources are generated from tuition fee. Since the older institutes (IIMs in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow and Kozhikode) do not take any money from the ministry, this is our protection against any rainy day. The clause is ambiguous. Who decides what’s commensurate and what’s adequate? This can, eventually, become a bone of contention between the institutes and the government,” said a source, who did not want to be identified.

“The (IIM) Act explicitly gives the Board the right to fix fee. Imposing any condition on that freedom through the rules is not desirable. If the government has given us the autonomy, then they should trust us with it. We are not going to go against the interest of the students,” said another IIM source, on condition of anonymity.

Unlike the IITs, education at the IIMs is not subsidised by the government. The premier business schools charge anything between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 22 lakh. Reacting to these concerns, a senior official of the ministry said, “There is absolutely no cap on the tuition fee. All we are saying is that the fee should not be increased arbitrarily. You also have to look at public interest, which is why we have just said that the fee charged should be commensurate with their expenditure and future expansion plans.”

In addition to the clause on fee, some of the older IIMs have also objected to the provision that mandates the institutes to sign an annual Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government on performance parameters, student intake, expansion of institute and output targets.

“While the law frees the institutes of government control, this provision ensures that the government still has a say in our working. Moreover, the General Financial Rules make the signing of MoU mandatory for institutes taking more than Rs 5 crore from the government. The MoU should not be applicable to the older IIMs since they don’t take funds from the government,” said another source in the IIM community.

The IIM Act, which came into effect on January 31, grants statutory powers to all 20 IIMs, including for appointment of directors and chairpersons and Board members. The institutes can also award degrees, instead of diplomas, for their postgraduate programmes. The rules, under the Act, will define finer details, such as the procedure for appointment and removal of an institute’s chairperson and director, their powers, and the functions of the BoG.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App