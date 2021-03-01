IIMC announces winners of 5th IFFCO IIMCAA Awards; Saroj Singh bags highest winning amount

IIMC Alumni Association felicitated winners of IFFCO IIMCAA Awards on Sunday at IIMC, New Delhi.

The alumni association of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication Sunday announced the winners of the 5th IFFCO IIMCAA Awards during its annual meet, Connections 2021, held at the IIMC HQ in New Delhi.

Nitendra Singh was declared ‘Alumni of the Year’ while IAS officers Rajender Kataria and Dr Saumitra Mohan were awarded the ‘Public Service Award’ for 2021.

Parimal Kumar was adjudged the ‘Journalist of the Year (Broadcasting) and Utkarsh Kumar Singh the ‘Journalist of the Year (Publishing)’. Haritha KP won Indian Language Reporter of the Year (Broadcasting) award, Pooja Kalbalia bagged Ad Person of the Year award and Siddhi Sehgal received PR Person of the Year award.

Saroj Singh was awarded the highest winning amount of Rs 1,00,000 for Agricultural Reporting while other winners received INR 50,000 each.

Jharkhand unit of the association was awarded ‘Connecting Chapter of the Year,’ while the batch of 2000-01 was awarded ‘Connecting Batch of the Year’. Nishant Verma was awarded ‘Connecting Alumni of the Year’.

This year, the Alumni Association also felicitated the Golden Jubilee (1970-71) and Silver Jubilee (1995-96) batches.

IIMCAA President Prasad Sanyal chaired the event, which was addressed by Simrat Gulati. The national meet of Connections 2021 will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad over the next two-three months.