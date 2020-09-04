IIMA reports first case, student on campus tests positive

Classes are conducted online and the institute stated that it would continue to do so till the Central government lifts restrictions. (Representational)

THE Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has reported its first case of Covid-19 from among the students pursuing Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX) course. Most of the 140 PGPX students recently came to live on the campus citing accommodation and internet connectivity issues.

A student of the one-year full-time PGPX course who recently returned to stay on the campus Ahmedabad tested positive this week, IIMA confirmed. However, the institute did not share any more details about the student.

Classes are conducted online and the institute stated that it would continue to do so till the Central government lifts restrictions. In a communique, the IIMA said, “These are individuals with about eight years of work experience who gave up their jobs to be part of the programme. In a normal situation, they give up their jobs and vacate the rental apartments in the cities where they were working and shift to the campus.”

However, during the pandemic, though they had resigned from their jobs, they were forced to continue staying in their rented apartments as they were unable to shift to the campus, the communiqué added.

“This increased the cost of living as they were paying rent whilst not employed. Landlords too have been putting pressure on them to vacate or sign an 11-month lease, which would be inappropriate given that they would have to leave the apartment once classes resume on campus,” the authorities stated.

“Some students from other programmes also wanted to return to the campus. However, their requests were not entertained as they stay with their parents/family and do not have to bear the cost of their living,” the statement added.

According to IIMA, the institute allowed the PGPX students to come to campus “in groups of a-few-a-day to space out the arrivals” and “accommodate” their hardship. On arrival, they were tested for symptoms and required to self-quarantine for 10 days.

“Some of them were also facing connectivity issues, and having them on campus has smoothened the delivery of the online sessions,” the IIMA said.

In response to questions emailed by The Indian Express, the institute stated that all safety norms were being observed. “The safety precautions are the same and apply equivalently to those who stay on campus as well as staff members who stay off campus and come to work. All guidelines, as put out by the MoHFW, are being followed,” the communiqué from IIMA stated.

