IIM-Shillong pays tribute to former president APJ Abdul Kalam on death anniversary

The Indian Institute of Management-Shillong on Saturday paid tribute to former President APJ Abdul Kalam on his fourth death anniversary at the premises.

Hundreds of students and employees of the IIM participated in a candlelight march and paid floral homage to the ‘Missile Man of India’ who had suffered a cardiac arrest on this day four years ago while delivering a lecture to the students of the institute. “The entire Shillong wept on that day when the news of Kalam spread.

This occasion is very special for the people here and IIM-Shillong has been hosting this candlelight tribute to mark the day,” IIM-Shilliong’s Associate Professor Basav Roychoudhury told PTI.

He said young and old people paid tribute to the former President. The country’s 11th President, who served from 2002 to 2007, was widely referred to as the people’s President besides being credited for India’s civilian space program and military missile systems.