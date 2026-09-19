IIM-Jammu denies Congress MP claim that students who skipped Modi birthday event warned of fines

Congress MP and in-charge of party affairs in Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, on Saturday claimed the Indian Institute of Management, Jammu, had issued notices to students asking them to explain their absence from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations held on campus on September 17 and warning of a Rs 500 fine if they don’t respond.

The institute was quick to offer a rebuttal, saying Hussain was misrepresenting an email by the students’ council as instructions issued by the institute.

A “deepak lighting ceremony” was organised within the institute’s premises on Thursday to mark Prime Minister Modi’s birthday.

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Hussain, also the party’s national general secretary, posted on X a “notice” he claimed had been sent to students and asked, “Why should attendance at PM Modi’s birthday celebration be mandatory?”