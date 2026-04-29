Why IIM Bangalore slipped 14 places in QS Executive MBA Rankings 2026

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has ranked the highest among Indian institutions in the QS Executive MBA rankings 2026, but recorded a sharp fall of 14 ranks compared to the previous year. IIM Bangalore ranked 64th globally this year, the institute’s lowest rank so far. It is, however, the only Indian institute in the top 100.

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Global higher education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds released the rankings Wednesday.

IIM Bangalore’s descent has been steady over the last four years, falling from 43rd in 2023 to 50th in 2025. In between, it rose to 41st in 2024.

Asked about the drop in IIM Bangalore’s ranking, QS, in a statement, said, “IIM Bangalore’s 14-place decline in this year’s EMBA (Executive MBA) rankings is primarily driven by weaker performance in Career Outcomes, down 22 places year-on-year, alongside a more moderate five-place drop in Employability.”