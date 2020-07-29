IIM-A survey: ‘80 % satisfied with Vijay Rupani’s leadership during pandemic’

More than 80 per cent of people surveyed expressed satisfaction in Gujarat Chief Minister’s leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic. (File) More than 80 per cent of people surveyed expressed satisfaction in Gujarat Chief Minister’s leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic. (File)

A report by the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A), lauded the state government’s initiatives in containing Covid-19, praised the efforts by Gujarat Police and concluded that citizens are mostly satisfied with the government’s approach towards the pandemic.

The study, titled “Management of Covid-19 Pandemic in Gujarat: Understanding the government initiatives, leadership processes and their impact”, released on Monday, was conducted by IIM-A Professor Ranjan Kumar Ghosh and his team.

“More than 80 per cent of people surveyed expressed satisfaction in Gujarat Chief Minister’s leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic… unhindered supply of foodgrains and essentials across the state… schemes introduced to ensure migrants and those outside the Food Security Act also received regular rations… 96 per cent of Corona Warriors received the necessary protective gear… Gujarat Police did exemplary work during the lockdown… six per cent of all India’s migrants were transported safely back home through 1,008 Shramik trains from Gujarat alone (sic),” the report said.

“The data was shared by the state government… The research is not to present a critical point of view, but to create a baseline description of how things work in a bureaucracy. It is a description of how the government responded in this scenario,” Prof Ghosh from the Faculty of Economics and Centre of Management in Agriculture (CMA) told The Indian Express.

The report is divided into four sections — “on-ground response”, “role of leadership”, “feedback from citizens and frontline workers” and an “overview of best practices adopted by other states”.

It mentioned the initiatives for curbing the spread of the infection, and stated that the “proactive decision of establishing dedicated Covid-19 hospitals in four major cities helped in timely treatment and recovery rate.”

Appreciating the massive mobilisation of labourers for Shramik trains, the report stated, “Nearly 25 per cent of all the Shramik trains plied in the country originated in Gujarat, which helped 15 lakh labourers unite with their families.” It further pointed out how the state government succeeded in providing free foodgrains to people via the Public Distribution System (PDS).

