‘He said he’d booked tickets home’: Last call before IIIT-Ranchi student’s death

There was nothing alarming about Aditya Kumar’s video call that came around 9:30-10 p.m. It was after dinner, and his father Vaishnav Dev Kumar had settled in when the call came.

“He told me he had biryani for dinner,” Kumar, a police sub-inspector in the Bihar Police, told The Indian Express. “I asked him if he needed money or was facing any difficulty. He said no. I told him if he wanted me to come down to see him, I would. He said there was no need, that he’d already booked tickets home on October 18.”

That was the last time the family heard from him. On October 10, 19-year-old Dalit student Aditya Kumar was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Ranchi. The college management promised strict action if any lapses were found, while the family questioned the circumstances of his death.

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The death triggered protests, with students accusing the institute of negligence and demanding the resignation of director Rajiv Srivastava. The Union Ministry of Education constituted a three-member inquiry committee, and Srivastava was sent on one month’s leave pending the inquiry.

The police said the postmortem report attributed the death to suicide and that they were investigating the case.

In a public statement to students on Wednesday, Srivastava said he would be on leave until the inquiry was completed. “Following the incident, students are expressing outrage. Any lapses and those involved will be held accountable, including myself. Unfortunately, the situation escalated beyond control… I will be on leave, and the additional director will assume charge shortly,” he stated.

The family alleged a possible cover-up. “When I approached Khilgaon police station, an officer asked me to remove the director’s name, but I didn’t,” Kumar said.

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The police said they had registered a case of unnatural death and that no changes had been made to the complaint.

The allegations

A first-year student from Bihar’s Purnia district, Aditya lived on IIIT’s campus in Khilgaon, on the outskirts of Ranchi.

At 11 p.m., while the family was asleep, they received a call from one of Aditya’s roommates. “He told us to come down to Jharkhand immediately. That’s all they said. As I was headed to the railway station, I got a call from the college management — they told me Aditya was no more.”

Students who spoke to The Indian Express alleged lapses by the management. According to one student, Aditya went to his room after 10 p.m. When his hostel mates received no response to repeated knocks, they broke open the door. One student said Aditya still had a faint pulse when they found him.

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“The power was out in the hostel at that time, and the lift was not working. We had to carry him down the stairs,” Ratan Tiwari, a flatmate, said.

The death triggered protests, with students accusing the institute of negligence and demanding the resignation of director Rajiv Srivastava. (Express photo) The death triggered protests, with students accusing the institute of negligence and demanding the resignation of director Rajiv Srivastava. (Express photo)

Students alleged that although an ambulance was available on campus, the management struggled to locate its driver and keys. “There was no power, no oxygen tank in the ambulance, and no driver,” Tiwari said, adding, “The whole system failed.”

Another student, Prem, alleged that hostel caretakers stopped him from administering CPR. “I laid him down, and despite being stopped, I tried to do it. But it didn’t work,” he said.

Aditya was eventually taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.

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The family alleged “resistance” when it tried to get an FIR registered. “When I returned, I had learnt that an Unnatural Death Report had been filed instead of an FIR,” Kumar said.

Unlike an FIR, a UDR under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita is a preliminary inquiry into the cause of a suspicious, sudden or accidental death. If foul play is suspected, the police are required to register an FIR.

Nirbhay Kumar, in-charge of Khilgaon police station, said: “If the investigation establishes the management’s culpability, the UD case can be converted into an FIR… Nobody has been named so far.”

The response

In an October 12 order, the Union Ministry of Education said the incident warranted closer examination of the implementation of its guidelines on emotional and mental well-being at higher education institutions.

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The committee, chaired by Rajni Abbi, director of the University of Delhi’s South Campus, has two weeks to submit its findings. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also taken cognisance of the death.

V M S R Murthy, director of the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, was assigned additional charge of IIIT Ranchi.

Meanwhile, the college management said a three-member team would arrive in a day or two and that students should choose their representatives to meet.

According to Anil Alok, vice-president of the Students’ Council, the protests have been called off as the investigation continues.

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Kumar expressed dissatisfaction with the probe and said he might approach the court. “I have lost one of my three sons. He was an exceptional student. My family has lost faith in the system. But we will do everything in our power to ensure justice for our son,” he said.