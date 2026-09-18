IIIT-Hyderabad cancels screening of Umar Khalid documentary

A day after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) flagged a proposed screening of a documentary on jailed activist Umar Khalid at The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H), stating that publicly exhibiting an uncertified film would violate the Cinematograph Act unless a specific exemption has been obtained, the institute has cancelled the programme.

“The Institute has made it clear that no public or private screening of the film will be permitted in any Institute space, including classrooms, laboratories or offices,” IIIT-Hyderabad said in a statement, adding that it has promptly cancelled the screening as soon as it was made aware of the “unauthorised” event.

Stating that the IIIT-H has taken note of the proposed screening of the documentary ‘Prisoner No. 626710 is Present’ on the Institute campus, which has not been certified by the CBFC, it added that an informal student group had proposed the screening in a campus lecture hall on September 18.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“It has no link to IIIT-H officially in any way,” it said, adding: “Since no official permission was taken for this, nor were any of the required protocols followed, the Institute promptly cancelled the screening as soon as it was made aware of such an unauthorised event.”

“IIIT Hyderabad reiterates that the proposed screening was not an Institute-organised or authorised event as has been erroneously reported in some instances,” it noted.

“Neither the Institute nor any of its recognised student clubs, cells or bodies were involved in any way with the proposed screening. The Institute has long-established processes governing official events and activities on campus, and no permission for this film screening has been obtained from the competent authorities.”

“IIIT Hyderabad has no association with the proposed screening, which was not an Institute-organised or authorised event and does not represent the views or position of the Institute,” it further noted.

Story continues below this ad

It said that as an academic institution, IIIT Hyderabad has a large and diverse student community.

“Students and faculty may, in their individual capacity, meet or interact with people from all walks of life. Such personal interaction should not be construed as Institute-organised events, nor do they represent the views or activities of the Institute.”

“The Institute expects all members of its community to follow established procedures and applicable legal and institutional requirements while organising or announcing activities on campus,” it added.

The documentary, ‘Prisoner No. 626710 is Present’, is directed by filmmaker Lalit Vachani. It was scheduled to be shown by a group of students at the institute’s KRB Auditorium at 8 pm on Friday.

Story continues below this ad

The cancellation of the screening took place after the CBFC flagged it on X, stating that public screening of a documentary film that has not yet been certified by the CBFC is a violation of the Cinematograph Act unless a specific exemption has been sought under the Act.

Earlier, a planned screening of the documentary at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru was postponed following objections from the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which claimed that allowing the screening would amount to using the campus for political propaganda.

The student committee postponed the screening, citing “logistical and security considerations”, while adding that it would be held later in the trimester.