Ignoring justice could lead to Mahabharat in Ayodhya: Mohan Bhagwat

A day after emphasising that the Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that justice should be done as soon as possible and that ignoring justice and truth could lead to “Mahabharat” in Ayodhya. Bhagwat made the remark at an event after unveiling two books, “Ayodhya ka Chasmdeed” and “Yuddha Me Ayodhya”, by Hemant Sharma. Bhagwat released the book while Home Minister Rajnath Singh presided over the programme and BJP president Amit Shah was the chief guest.

Singh said it would have been better if people of all religions and sections with mutual consensus had established Ram at his home (Ram Janmabhoomi). Shah said the Ram Janmabhoomi movement had started with the demolition of the temple and it would continue till “the victory for culture is achieved”.

Bhagwat said, “Whenever truth and justice are ignored, because of arrogance or self-interest, then Mahabharat could happen in Ayodhya. It should not happen but it happens… who can avert this?” He repeated the remark he made on Wednesday that Ayodhya is the birthplace of Ram and where Ram’s temple was demolished, and the temple should be built there.

Bhagwat said that ignoring the truth and justice was like inviting trouble, and that ambitions of using the aggression for political interests was one of the reasons for such conflict.

“If we move ahead with lies and injustice, then it will be followed by violence… non-violence is with the truth and justice happens when there is truth and non-violence,” Bhagwat said.

“Humko satya ka saamna karna padega… humko nyay ko jaldi dena padega… lambit rakhne se hota nahi hai (We will have to face the truth, we will have to deliver justice soon. Delay does not work,” Bhagwat said.

He added that the RSS wants the Ram temple to be built at Ram Janmabhoomi at the earliest and will co-operate in their capacity. He said that that discussions on the movement (Ram Janmabhoomi), who demolished that structure (Babri mosque) and who was responsible for it, all these allegations would continue as they are part of the politics, and there was a need to find truth with consensus. In his address, Singh said, “It is a fact that Ram’s exile ended in 14 years, but Ayodhya is still in exile even after 500 years.”

Shah described the Ayodhya movement as the biggest movement in independent India, and said that Ram and Ayodhya could not be separated. “Ram Rajya” means “good governance” and Ram is the ideal figure of the ruler, he said. “I have complete faith that in democracy, public sentiments always win. This movement will also move in that direction.”

