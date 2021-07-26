Ignoring China’s actions can cause huge problems later: Rahul Gandhi to govt

Updated: July 26, 2021 11:42:17 am
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the government is clueless on how to handle China, and said ignoring its actions now will cause problems later.
He cited a media report which claimed that in Demchok in Eastern Ladakh, China’s tents are still on the Indian side and there is no date yet for talks between core commanders of the two countries.
“GOI is clueless on how to handle China. Ignoring their actions now will cause huge problems in the future,” Gandhi said on Twitter.
GOI is clueless on how to handle China.
Ignoring their actions now will cause huge problems in the future. pic.twitter.com/oMixHTEQuF
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 26, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
India and China are involved in a stand-off in Eastern Ladakh since May last year and the two countries have been holding talks for de-escalation and disengagement.
Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also took a swipe at the prime minister over the matter.
“लाल आँख” दिखाइए साहेब,
56” फुलाइये साहेब !#RemoveChinaFromOurLandhttps://t.co/DKnkqzSPLO
— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 26, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
“Show your “red eyes”, Saheb, inflate your 56 inch [chest] saheb!,” he said in a tweet in Hindi using the hashtag #RemoveChinaFromOurLand.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-