Monday, July 26, 2021
Ignoring China’s actions can cause huge problems later: Rahul Gandhi to govt

India and China are involved in a stand-off in Eastern Ladakh since May last year and the two countries have been holding talks for de-escalation and disengagement.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: July 26, 2021 11:42:17 am
Rahul Gandhi cited a media report which claimed that in Demchok in Eastern Ladakh, China's tents are still on the Indian side.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the government is clueless on how to handle China, and said ignoring its actions now will cause problems later.

He cited a media report which claimed that in Demchok in Eastern Ladakh, China’s tents are still on the Indian side and there is no date yet for talks between core commanders of the two countries.

“GOI is clueless on how to handle China. Ignoring their actions now will cause huge problems in the future,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also took a swipe at the prime minister over the matter.

“Show your “red eyes”, Saheb, inflate your 56 inch [chest] saheb!,” he said in a tweet in Hindi using the hashtag #RemoveChinaFromOurLand.

