IGL assures uninterrupted PNG, CNG supply via SMS, WhatsApp amid Middle East conflict

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has triggered a shortage of commercial LPG across the nation. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Middle East conflict: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Thursday assured consumers that the supply of PNG and CNG would remain uninterrupted despite the disruptions caused by the ongoing unrest in West Asia.

The Centre had invoked the Essential Commodities Act on March 9, following the fuel disruptions to fuel shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. After the order, IGL reassured all its customers of steady delivery of PNG for households and CNG for vehicles.

“Your energy needs are our top priority. IGL ensures the uninterrupted flow of domestic PNG for your kitchens and CNG for your vehicles. IGL remains persistent in its commitment to excellence, ensuring that customer service is at the heart of every endeavour we undertake,” the company said in text and WhatsApp messages to its consumers.