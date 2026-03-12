IGL assures uninterrupted PNG, CNG supply via SMS, WhatsApp amid Middle East conflict

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Middle East conflict: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Thursday assured consumers that the supply of PNG and CNG would remain uninterrupted despite the disruptions caused by the ongoing unrest in West Asia.
The Centre had invoked the Essential Commodities Act on March 9, following the fuel disruptions to fuel shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. After the order, IGL reassured all its customers of steady delivery of PNG for households and CNG for vehicles.
“Your energy needs are our top priority. IGL ensures the uninterrupted flow of domestic PNG for your kitchens and CNG for your vehicles. IGL remains persistent in its commitment to excellence, ensuring that customer service is at the heart of every endeavour we undertake,” the company said in text and WhatsApp messages to its consumers.
Under the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), piped natural gas (PNG) for households, compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicles, and liquified petroleum gas (LPG) production have been given the top priority in gas allocation.
The order tries to ensure that the common consumers won’t be impacted by the fuel supply disruptions.
The ongoing conflict in West Asia has triggered a shortage of commercial LPG across the nation. The Strait of Hormuz has been severely affected by attacks involving Iran, the US and Israel in the region. In his latest address, Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, said that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is used as a “tool of pressure”.
The disruption has created volatility in global energy markets, forcing several countries to look for alternative options to meet their fuel requirements.
In India, the shortage has already begun affecting the commercial operations such as restaurants, vendors, autorickshaw drivers and laundry service. Cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata reported the impact first, followed by some establishments temporarily shutting down.
With the tightening of LPG supplies, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) issued an advisory urging eateries to conserve fuel and explore alternative cooking methods.
The body asked restaurants to rationalise menus and prioritise dishes that require less fuel consumption. It also suggested electric appliances like induction fryers, rice cookers, and convection ovens as a temporary alternative.
Many food eateries have been forced to shut temporarily after LPG supplies tightened.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram