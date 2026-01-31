No central stint, no IG-level posting: Centre amends IPS empanelment guidelines

The new condition will apply to officers of the 2011 IPS batch onwards, according to a communication issued on January 28 to the states and Union Territories by the Ministry of Home Affairs. (File photo)

In a significant change to cadre management norms, the Centre has amended the guidelines for the empanelment of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, making it mandatory to have at least two years of central deputation at the level of Superintendent of Police (SP) or Deputy Inspector General (DIG) to be considered for empanelment as Inspector General (IG) or equivalent at the Centre.

The new condition will apply to officers of the 2011 IPS batch onwards, according to a communication issued on January 28 to the states and Union Territories by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Centre has decided to change the norms as an attempt to address the persistent shortage of officers at the SP and DIG ranks in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), central police organisations and key security-related posts.