No Iftar party at Rashtrapati Bhavan this year

President Ram Nath Kovind will not host an Iftar party at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this year, said an official on Wednesday. “After the Ram Nath Kovind took office, he decided there would be no religious celebrations or observances in a public building such as Rashtrapati Bhavan on taxpayer’s expense. This is in keeping with the principles of a secular state and applies to all religious occasions, irrespective of religion,” Ashok Malik, Press Secretary to the president was quoted as saying by PTI.

This is happening after almost a decade that there will be no Iftar party at the President’s house. Iftar parties have been traditionally hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan except during the tenure of A P J Abdul Kalam, who was the president from 2002-2007, officials said.

Iftar is the breaking of the ‘roza’ (fast) that is observed by the Muslims during the month of Ramzan.

Earlier, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had refused to host an Iftar party at its Nagpur office. “Iftar is always hosted by the one who throws the party. Islam doesn’t ask someone else to host the party for Muslims. The request by the Maharashtra unit leader at Nagpur to the RSS is fundamentally flawed on this count and he has been told about it,” RSS Muslim wing president Mohammad Afzal told The Indian Express.

