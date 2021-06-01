IFFCO launches world’s first nano liquid urea

The liquid, developed by IFFCO’s scientists and engineers, will be available in 500 ml bottles.

IN A breakthrough, the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) on Monday launched the Nano Urea Liquid, a nutrient to provide nitrogen to plants as an alternative to conventional urea.

In a statement, IFFCO said the “World’s 1st Nano Urea Liquid” was unveiled during its 50th annual general body meeting.

“IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid is developed to replace conventional urea and it can curtail the requirement of the same by at least 50%. It contains 40,000 ppm of nitrogen in a 500 ml bottle which is equivalent to the impact of nitrogen nutrient provided by one bag of conventional urea,” it said.

Ramesh Raliya, General Manager- Research & Development, IFFCO, said that conventional urea is effective 30-40 per cent in delivering nitrogen to plants, while the effectiveness of the Nano Urea Liquid is over 80 per cent.

IFFCO will start the production of Nano Urea Liquid by June 2021 and commercial rollout will start “soon thereafter.”