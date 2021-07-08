If we’re not heard, then we will definitely go to Delhi, says Pilot loyalist Rajasthan MLA

A legislator from Rajasthan who is among the MLAs considered loyal to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday that if the issues raised by them are not addressed, then they will once again go to Delhi for a solution from the Congress high command.

Last year, Rajasthan had witnessed a political crisis after Pilot had taken off with 18 of his loyalist MLAs and camped in Delhi and Manesar in Haryana for over a month.

“If it doesn’t rain soon, what can the farmer do? He can hope. We have already committed suicide, it’s nothing new. It is our right to go to Manesar or Delhi and I am saying this once again that if we are not heard here then we will definitely go to Delhi. If communicating our stand to the high command is suicide, then such suicides will time and again take place,” Chaksu MLA Ved Prakash Solanki told reporters on Wednesday.

Solanki was among the group of MLAs supporting Pilot who had sided with him during the political crisis last year. “The main issue is that the cabinet expansion should take place at the earliest. There are many boards and commissions which are vacant. Party workers who had worked hard to bring the Congress to power in the last Assembly elections should be included in those vacant posts. There is only two-and-half years left in this government’s term. At present, those who have worked for the Congress since many years have not been included in political postings where preference has been given to retired bureaucrats,” Solanki later told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

He added that Congress workers should get their due in the government and that if needed.

“When Sachin Pilot ji was the state Congress president, he had made promises to the public, to the unemployed and other sections of the society that after the Congress comes to power, these promises will be fulfilled. Those have to be fulfilled after all. Congress workers should get their due,” said Solanki.

Last month, Solanki, who has been vocal in expressing his support for Pilot, had said that some Congress MLAs in the state are talking about their phones are being tapped.

The issues of cabinet expansion and political appointments have been a longstanding grouse among the supporters of Pilot, who have been constantly saying that those who worked to bring the Congress in power, they should be rewarded.