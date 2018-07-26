If we hug Rahul Gandhi, our wives might divorce us: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Rahul Gandhi Modi embrace in Parliament ushered spontaneity into stuffy corridors of power Rahul Gandhi Modi embrace in Parliament ushered spontaneity into stuffy corridors of power

Responding to Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s statement that BJP MPs take two steps back thinking he will hug them, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday said his party leaders fear hugging him as their wives might divorce them. He also said that his party leaders are cautious of Section 377. “Yes we do fear hugging Rahul Gandhi as our wives might divorce us after that. Also, Section 377 hasn’t been scrapped as yet. If he gets married, we will hug him,” said Dubey when asked to respond on the Congress chief’s statement.

#WATCH: Yes we do fear hugging Rahul Gandhi as our wives might divorce us after that. Also, Section 377 hasn’t been scrapped as yet. If he gets married, we will hug him: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Rahul Gandhi statement ‘Now BJP MPs take 2 steps back thinking I’ll hug them’ pic.twitter.com/gUVMeyjcgw — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2018

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress chief took a jibe at BJP leaders for their criticism over his hugging act in the Parliament during the No Confidence Motion. After his speech in Lok Sabha, Gandhi had hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inviting wrath form the leaders of the ruling party.

Responding to the criticism, Gandhi had said, “You can fight someone with all your mind but hate is a choice. Now whenever I come across BJP MPs, they take two steps back thinking I’ll hug them. One thing that religion teaches us is that you can’t get imprisoned by hatred. We’ll take on PM and BJP but we don’t need to hate them.”

