‘International community must understand that if we bring down India’s emissions it will be good for us globally — we caused the problem, we need to help fix it’

Arriving in New Delhi from COP27, held at Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, Rachel Kyte, Dean, The Fletcher School Tufts University; member of the UN Secretary-General’s High-Level Advisory Group on Climate Action; and adviser to the UK government for UN climate negotiations, speaks with Esha Roy about the changing political landscape with regards to climate, advances made at COP27, and India’s G20 presidency.

At COP26 in Glasgow, India and China were blamed for pushing “phase-down” instead of “phase out’’ of coal. India has maintained that it is the West’s hypocrisy that brings focus on just coal, and not all fossil fuels. What is your opinion?

At COP27, India has been pushing very hard for language that calls for “phase down” of all fossil fuels. There was a big push before COP26 to “phase out” coal, and “phase down” other fossil fuels. What you see this year is a slight nuance, in that the agreement needs to say phase down of all fossil fuels. Because of the changed situation this year, people are airbrushing the difference between coal, gas, etc.

The big issue is, who is going to finance and help countries build up the renewable energy they need to make their transitions and break down their dependency on fossil fuels. If resources weren’t an issue, I don’t think you would have this kind of an argument over down or out, [or] who does what and in what order. We all accept the science. The biggest bone of contention in the negotiations is the question of finance.

The West now has its own recessions and its own energy crisis, trying to ensure that people on low income have access to energy and the war in Ukraine, and then its reconstruction. Then you have climate impacts around the world, such as the extraordinary bill that needs to be paid to Pakistan for the floods…this of course is not to excuse the West. Even when all these issues have not been there, the West has not come forth with the money. It is, therefore, not just about the $100 billion promised and not delivered, but [about] how do you get the international financial system to allow countries to access the finance that they need — public or private.

What progress do you see being made in COP27?

What’s different this year from Glasgow is the conversation around institutional reform at the IMF and in multilateral development banks, so that more investment flows more aggressively, on better terms to countries — that agenda is moving along now. And that was also echoed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi [at G20 summit] in Bali when he said international institutions have to change.

The G20 leadership of India becomes profoundly important.

The real question is how do we get massive amounts of investments into RE [renewable energy] in countries like India — in this decade, and not in 20 or 30 years’ time. Otherwise, who can blame countries for getting their hands on whatever resources they can?

Advertisement

The private sector needs development banks and multilateral banks to take the risk, so that it can come in. Even though in the negotiations in Egypt the language does not reflect urgency, what I have found is that this kind of practical “how to” was beginning to happen. I think a firm Indian [presidency of] G20, and with Brazil coming next [2024], you can start moving this along.

Do you agree with the language of phasing down instead of phasing out?

I think we should be out of coal. In countries like India, there is a social dimension to phasing out of coal that goes well beyond just emissions. I understand the resistance to that simple statement. But by the time you get to the middle of the century, we’ll effectively be out of coal, because no one will invest in it. If you invest in coal, it won’t be good for the Indian public financially, as these will be stranded assets within the next decade.

Advertisement

Of course, in India this involves a huge social dimension because of the number of people working in coal mines, thermal power plants, and the railways. So the issue is having a pathway forward, having alternate employment and training, and for that the international community must help, which is something Mr Modi has been very clear about.

What should not happen is a new wave of investment in coal infrastructure. It will be the poor people in poor countries who will suffer the most, because they are most vulnerable to the impact of emissions. The international community must understand that if we bring down India’s emissions then that will be good for us globally. We have a duty of care — we caused the problem, we need to help fix it. If Europe and North America are prepared to spend money on military training in the Sahel [region in Africa] because they are worried about migration, well, the migration is being caused by climate. So [it is] much better to spend the money on renewable energy in the Sahel so that people have economic opportunities and stay in their own countries.

What has been the conversation around Loss and Damages?

Climate justice exists within countries as well as between countries. If you’re living on low income, in the middle of a city in the US, with poor housing and community infrastructure, no trees or greenery around you, you are extremely vulnerable to extreme heat. If you are [a] high-income [individual], you have assets that you can use to protect yourself.

The same is true between countries.

The insurance industry is estimating that [catastrophe caused by] climate-related weather events this year is $250 billion and counting. In many developing countries, most assets are uninsured. The main question is how do you subsidise energy for low-income people.

In international conversations, this goes around the question of compensation. Is the rich world prepared to pay compensation to the poor world for a situation that it has created? There were very tense discussions at Sharm el-Sheikh at the beginning of COP27 on setting the agenda, and the Chair had to read out a statement saying that this meet was about facilitation, and not about compensation or liability.

Advertisement

But what is really interesting is that a number of European countries, and Australia and New Zealand have come in with finances of about $330 million for Loss and Damage. Last year, there was resistance toward putting in money for Loss and Damages, but this year there is a realisation that this has to happen.

What’s also happened this year is that we have had a bit of a breakthrough in accepting that the way the IMF and banks work has to change. The absurdity of countries that are experiencing losses to GDP because of a storm, having to go and borrow, rather than investing at the beginning so that they don’t lose so much when the calamity occurs — that flip has happened.

Advertisement

We have seen climate debt swaps being negotiated on the margins of COP27. The definition of vulnerability also has to change — earlier the way you could access funding from the international system depended on your income. This definition has to change — you could be middle-income but highly vulnerable to climate events.

How has climate changed the international political landscape?

This world is changing very quickly…. The last hundred years were based on the industrial revolution and then modern development of the 20th century was fuelled by oil…the next 100 years will be fuelled by renewable energy. Anybody who has large amounts of renewable energy as a resource [now is] an energy superpower, which will be different, and that changes the map. We are not in that world yet but we are moving into that world.

Advertisement

We need to cooperate more but now they will be on different things – we need to cooperate more on health…. There are no solutions anymore that don’t involve the private sector. So, if you need to ramp up vaccines quickly then you are going to do that with the private sector as well as with other governments.

How much impact are we seeing of the Ukraine war on climate?

The European [Union’s] decision to get off Russian hydrocarbons has had an immediate impact on Europe’s energy profile. Europe will burn gas that it will source from elsewhere. We have seen Europe enter the gas markets to secure that — Europe now has a very healthy gas reserve, probably more than it has ever had.

The EU will burn more coal this winter, and probably next year. It has entered global coal markets and pushed up prices. Over the medium to long term, this has sped up Europe’s transition to renewable energy and has forced many European countries to get more serious about energy efficiency. In the long term, Europe will be stronger because its energy security will come from RE [renewable energy] and energy efficiency, but in the short term, there are potential energy shortages.

It (Ukraine war) has had a profound knock-on effect for the rest of the world because energy prices have gone up and that’s had a huge inflationary effect. In conjunction with other things, you have food price hikes and recessionary trends in different parts of the world, and it has made the situation of a number of countries in the Global South quite precarious; the amount of debt distress is getting back to numbers [that were seen] in the 1980s.

From a climate perspective as well, Russians can’t sell their gas to Europe, so they have had to wind down production — you have seen tinkering with gas lines and methane leakages go up and methane is a super-pollutant, which changes the profile for emissions this year. Overall emissions are only going up.

The situation has also provoked charges of hypocrisy, from leaders like Macky Sall of Senegal, who has charged Europe for buying and burning gas and coal and yet refusing to invest in Senegal’s gas and coal projects. Gas has always been part of the transition, but invasion of Ukraine means that it has become a bigger and more important part of the transition.