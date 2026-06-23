‘If we are Kafirs, don’t use roads built by us’: Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya sparks row

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has sparked a controversy after saying that those who consider representatives as “Kafirs” should not use roads built by them or avail benefits under government welfare schemes.

The BJP leader made the remarks Sunday while inaugurating development works worth around Rs 2.4 crore in his Indore constituency, including road cementing and drainage projects. Referring to members of the Muslim community, Vijayvargiya said such people should refrain from using public infrastructure and welfare benefits provided by governments led by those representatives.

“This road is being built here. I saw that both Hindu and Muslim brothers live here. Many Muslim brothers call us ‘Kafirs’. If we are Kafirs and we have built the road, then don’t walk on it, brother,” Vijayvargiya said.