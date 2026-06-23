‘If we are Kafirs, don’t use roads built by us’: Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya sparks row

BJP leader’s remarks came while inaugurating development works worth Rs 2.4 crore in his Indore constituency

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readBhopalJun 23, 2026 07:19 AM IST
Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya commentKailash Vijayvargiya
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Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has sparked a controversy after saying that those who consider representatives as “Kafirs” should not use roads built by them or avail benefits under government welfare schemes.

The BJP leader made the remarks Sunday while inaugurating development works worth around Rs 2.4 crore in his Indore constituency, including road cementing and drainage projects. Referring to members of the Muslim community, Vijayvargiya said such people should refrain from using public infrastructure and welfare benefits provided by governments led by those representatives.

“This road is being built here. I saw that both Hindu and Muslim brothers live here. Many Muslim brothers call us ‘Kafirs’. If we are Kafirs and we have built the road, then don’t walk on it, brother,” Vijayvargiya said.

The Urban Development and Housing Minister also referred to the state’s flagship welfare programmes for women.

“If we are Kafirs and if money from the Ladli Behna and Ladli Laxmi schemes is coming to your house, then don’t take it,” the minister added.

Vijayvargiya said the state government had never discriminated against any community and reiterated the BJP’s stated governance approach.

He also said, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas” remained the guiding principle of the government.

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“Whether you vote for us or not, our job is to serve the people,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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