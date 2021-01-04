scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 04, 2021
2020: A Rewind

If Union minister is outsider, who is insider in Bengal: Anurag Thakur

Maintaining that West Bengal is an important part of the country, Anurag Thakur wondered whether it is a crime for a Union minister to visit the state.

Kolkata | Updated: January 4, 2021 2:04:58 pm
anurag thakur hate speech, fir against anurag thakur, parvesh verma hate speech, Parvesh Verma fir, brinda karat, delhi city news, hate speech bjpAnurag Thakur was in Kolkata to visit ailing BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly at a city hospital. (File Photo)

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday slammed the TMC over its outsider-insider debate, saying that if a Union minister is
termed as an outsider in West Bengal, then people from which place are considered as insiders.

Maintaining that West Bengal is an important part of the country, Thakur wondered whether it is a crime for a Union minister to visit the state.

“If a minister of the Indian government coming to West Bengal is termed as an outsider, then I want to ask that people from which place are considered as insiders,” he told reporters at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Thakur, who has come to visit ailing BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly at a city hospital, said that West Bengal has given stalwarts in various fields to the country, while people from all parts of India have settled in the state and participated in its advancement.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

He questioned the thought process that leads to such labelling of fellow country and asked whether it should be allowed to flourish or checked.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has alleged that the BJP is bringing in “outsiders” to fight the state assembly elections due in April-May.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 04: Latest News

Advertisement