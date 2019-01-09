If things don’t change, may have Pakistan in every city: Rajasthan BJP MLA

Former Rajasthan Home Minister and BJP MLA from Udaipur, Gulab Chand Kataria, has raked up the issue of ‘love jihad’ and indicated that if things don’t change soon, then there may be a “Pakistan in every city”.

Advertising

In a veiled reference to the Muslim community, Kataria reportedly told a gathering in Udaipur’s Vallabnagar Assembly seat on Sunday, that: “…they want a Pakistan in every city.”

Continuing the attack, he said, “…your Gods are crying in the temples, there are no prayers for them, no one to take care… sometimes they throw bones, or lumps of meat. Who will fight them daily?”

Raking up the issue of love jihad, Kataria said, “People are deserting their homes to save their children and their daughters… what is this love jihad, don’t you understand? Why are our daughters running away with those repairing punctures. What is this drama? Understand it.”

He could not be reached for comments.