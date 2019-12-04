If stranded between 9 pm and 6 am, women can call Punjab Police for drop home

Punjab Police will help drop women home safely if they are stranded outside between 9 pm and 6 am, CM Amarinder Singh announced on Tuesday.

He said the state-wide facility will be available on DIAL 100, 112 and 181, through which the woman caller will be connected immediately to the Police Control Room (PCR). The Chief Minister has directed DGP Dinkar Gupta to ensure the implementation of the facility across the state.

The pick-up and drop facility will be available to women who do not have access to a safe vehicle, including taxi or 3-wheeler. To give the woman caller a sense of total security, the Chief Minister has directed that at least one woman police officer should accompany her during the transportation.

Dedicated PCR vehicles will be made available at the Commissionerates, as well as Mohali, Patiala and Bathinda and other major towns in the state, for the implementation of the scheme, said the DGP.

The DSP/ACP (Crime Against Women) will be the Nodal Officer to implement the scheme in each district.