If speaking truth makes one Sanghi, everyone should be Sanghi, says Kerala ex-DGP

Former DGP T P Senkumar on Friday said that if speaking the truth or asking for the truth makes a person a Sanghi, everyone should become Sanghi. He was addressing a meeting to accord a reception to those who have joined the BJP from other parties.

Advertising

Senkumar, who was removed as DGP soon after Pinarayi Vijayan assumed office as CM in May 2016 but reinstated following a Supreme Court order, said he had attended events of all parties in the past. “But recently, I have been facing untouchability, which I hadn’t experienced in the past. So I thought I should end that. Hence, I came to attend this event to end that untouchability,” he said.

Referring to criticism that he had attended events of Seva Bharati, Senkumar said there is no other organisation in the country that renders selfless service like Seva Bharati. “I will continue to attend their programmes,” he added.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former DGP said that Modi should rule the country for the next 10 years. “Then, a situation would be created in the country where the poor can live. There should be a continuation of the present regime at the Centre. Because of the Prime Minister, any Indian can travel with pride abroad… One should think about the development that has taken place in the country over four-and-a-half years,” he said.

Senkumar said he has no plan to join the BJP as he could not follow the discipline of a party worker. “I am a member of SNDP Yogam (community organisation of Ezhava, a Hindu backward caste) and a local residential association. I have no other membership,’’ he said. After retiring from service in 2017, Senkumar’s anti-minority remarks had sparked controversy. The police had registered a case against him, but it was quashed by the high court.