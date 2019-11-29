‘If she’d called 100 instead of sister, could’ve been saved’: Telangana minister on Hyderabad Vet’s murder

A day after a 27-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and killed on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Telangana Home Minister said the incident could have been averted if the victim had dialled 100, instead of calling her sister.

“We are saddened by the incident. It is unfortunate that the doctor in spite of being educated, called her sister regarding people around her behaving suspiciously. If she would have dialled 100, she would have been saved. The first number that one should call when in danger should be 100, it is for the public,” the state Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali was quoted as saying by ANI.

The 27-year-old veterinarian was sexually assaulted and killed on Wednesday night. Four people have been detained in connection with the case.

The state Home Minister lauding the efficiency of Telangana police claimed it works diligently to ensure a “drastic reduction in the number of crimes” reported in the state. He added that such crimes were being tackled seriously with grave and speedy punishment to the accused. Ali told ANI, “Six months ago, when a toddler was raped, the perpetrator was punished and an order to hang him was passed within two months. We will ensure justice is provided to the victim’s family.”

According to Cyberabad Police, the woman was returning home from her clinic a little after 8 pm when she noticed a flat tire and called her sister, who suggested that she leave her two-wheeler at the toll plaza and take a cab home. But before she could, she was approached by two men, who offered to take her vehicle for repair, police said.

The woman agreed, and as she waited for the men to return, she was ambushed and dragged into the bushes barely 50 metres from Tondupally toll plaza, behind a line of trucks that obscured visibility from the road, police said. According to police, after killing her, the accused took her body to an under-construction bridge a few kilometres away, and set it on fire. According to an officer, innerwear found around 100 metres from the spot led police to believe she was sexually assaulted.

Hours after his initial statement, expressing grief over the incident, Ali said, “I’m deeply saddened by the mishap. She was like my own daughter. Stringent punishment will be given to culprit. When I met her parents, tears rolled down my eyes as well.”

-with ANI inputs