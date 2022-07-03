If relations with India turn peaceful, its credit will also go to Lambah: former Pak diplomats

Satinder Lambah was an “epitome of diplomacy” and if Pakistan and India can ever forge peaceful relations, its credit will also go to the veteran Indian diplomat and his tireless efforts will not go “waste,” an ex-foreign minister of Pakistan and prominent former diplomats said on Saturday.

Lambah, 81, died in New Delhi on Thursday. He headed the crucial back-channel diplomatic negotiations between India and Pakistan from 2005 to 2014. He was India’s High Commissioner in Islamabad from 1992 to 1995.

Riaz Mohammad Khan, a Pakistani counterpart of Lambah in the backchannel communication process, paid tribute to the Indian diplomat, saying if ever peace was created between Pakistan and India “its credit will also go to Lambah”.

Khan, former foreign secretary, was the point person from Pakistan between 2010 and 2013 to interact with Lambah, as the two sides made a vain epic effort to untangle their complex relationship by trying to address, among others, the Kashmir issue.

Former Pakistan foriegn minister Khurshed Kasuri said the foundation Lambah laid in the form of back-channel diplomacy will eventually bear fruit one day.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the family of Lambah. His efforts for peace between India and Pakistan will long be remembered,” Kasuri told PTI.

Showering praise on Lambah, Kasuri said: “I had worked with him and his efforts for peace between the two countries will not go in waste… I tell you.” He said some six people, including the civil and military leaders from each side, were involved in track-II diplomacy in the 1990s in which Lambah from India’s side and Tariq Aziz from Pakistan were overseeing the peace efforts.

In a telephonic interview with PTI, Khan, the former foreign secretary, said, “First of all, I am deeply saddened by his passing away. I have immense respect for him and his efforts”, adding that Lambah was a great diplomat and “a man of peace who cared a lot for our region. He was a very positive person.”PTI