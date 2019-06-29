If Peter Mukerjea taken for post cardiac rehab sessions, who will bear police escort expenses: Bombay HC

THE BOMBAY High Court on Friday sought to know from the state government who would bear the expenses of a police escort for former Star India CEO Peter Mukerjea if he is admitted to Asian Heart Institute for post cardiac rehabilitation programme.

Mukerjea, in jail in connection to the murder of his stepdaughter Sheena Bora, was seeking bail from the court on the ground that he was not regularly being taken to the Asian Heart Institute for rehab programme.

Stating that an order to admit Mukerjea to the hospital for 15 days can be passed, Justice Revati Mohite-Dere asked a public prosecutor to take instruction and inform the court on Monday that who will bear the cost of the police escort in such a situation.

The court also sought to know if post cardiac rehab programme facility is available in state-run J J Hospital.

Last month, Mukerjea’s advocate Shrikant Shivade had sought interim bail before the vacation judge, stating that with Mukerjea going through a bypass surgery on March 25, he needs post operative cardiac rehabilitation and physiotherapy, for which he needs to visit Asian Heart institute at Bandra. Mukerjea needs to attend 26 sessions as stated by the institute, he had said.

Shivade had told the court that Mukerjea needs post operative cardiac rehabilitation and physiotherapy or else he will die. He added that jail is a highly infected place and taking Mukerjea in the police van to the institute is dangerous.

Mukerjea (63) had moved HC for bail in April, after the special court rejected his bail plea on medical grounds. After undergoing a bypass surgery for a complete blockage of a main artery, he was sent back to Arthur Road Jail on April 25 midnight.