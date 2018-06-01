If Opposition parties unite BJP will be thrown out of power in 2019, says Jignesh Mewani

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and retired high court judge C S Karnan in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and retired high court judge C S Karnan in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Buoyed by bypoll results across the country, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Thursday called for all opposition parties in the country to unite and oust the BJP-led central government.

Speaking at an All India Dalit Youth Conference in Kolkata, Mevani slammed the BJP for its alleged “misrule” across the country in the last four years.

“Bypoll results were announced today. BJP has won only one seat out of 14 where polls were held. I feel that if all political parties in the country come together before 2019 Lok Sabha polls, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not become the PM of the country for the second time. It will also ensure that BJP will be thrown out of power in 2019,” he said.

He also targeted Modi for failing to bring “acche din” to people and usher in “sabka sath, sabka vikas”. “In the last four years, around 28 Muslims were killed in the country in the name of giving protection to cows. The BJP has nothing to offer to the people of the country other than hate, violence and communal division. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would lessen the suffering of farmers.

However, he never met a single suffering farmer in the last four years. He never met the families of those farmers who committed suicide. Farmers were killed in Madhya Pradesh but Modi ji remained silent. He promised to give employment to 2 crore people in every year. In four year, the number should have been 8 crore. But in reality not even one per cent of the 8 crore people have been given jobs,” the Gujarat MLA said.

Mevani also said that if BJP comes to power in Bengal, it would bring “doom” to the people of the state.

“If you let BJP enter in West Bengal then it will bring doom to the people of the state. Instead of teaching the lessons of Tagore, they will teach you lessons of Savarkar. This is their real agenda,” he said.

He also demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged killing of a BJP youth worker in Purulia. Former Calcutta High Court Judge C S Karnan, who was present at the conference, said Dalits are being harassed across the country.

“These days, harassment of Dalits is going on everywhere in the country, especially in Gujarat. We have to unite to control this harassment. I was also harassed by the Supreme Court, but I taught it a lesson,” Karnan said. State minister and TMC leader Firhad Hakim also attended the conference, which was held at Uttam Mancha.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App