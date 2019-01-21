If Modi voted out, anarchy: Javadekar

Ridiculing the rally organised by opposition parties in Kolkata on Saturday, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said there would be anarchy in the country if Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ousted from power.

“The Opposition came together to just say that we have to drive Modi out with an alternative. What is the alternative to Modi? There is no alternative at present… The present situation in the country is such that if there is no Modi, then there is anarchy. Therefore, people will be choosing between Modi and anarchy. And strong government and weak government,” said Javadekar at a press conference in Pune.

Criticising the leaders who took part in the rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, Javadekar said the rally reflected the nervousness sweeping the Opposition ranks. “The Opposition came on a common platform and announced the formation of a committee on EVMs, but made no announcement regarding a committee for a manifesto or a common minimum programme. When they won the recent elections in some states and came to power, they did not object to EVMs. Now it is clear that the Opposition is already trying to find an excuse in the form of EVMs for their possible defeat,” he said.

Stating that the ensuing elections will be fought on the issue of a “mazboot” (strong) or “majboor” (weak) government, Javadekar said, “People in the country have experienced weak governments like those under Chandra Shekhar and I K Gujral. Compared to them, the country has experienced a strong and policy-driven government under Prime Minister Modi. We are confident the people of the country will again repose faith in the stronger government as provided by the Prime Minister,” he said.

Alleging that the Opposition’s agenda was that there be no action against the corrupt, Javadekar said, “During BJP rule, not a single allegation of corruption has been made. Despite doing the deal in lesser amount than the Congress, they are claiming wrongdoing in Rafale. The Supreme Court has given a green signal to the deal.”

Emphasising that the BJP tally in the Northeast, West Bengal and Odisha will go up significantly, the minister said the ruling party was confident of winning more seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections than in 2104. “Our confidence, that we will secure more than 282 seats in the 2019 elections, stems from this belief,” Javadekar said.