If majority is not vigilant, Mughal Raj not far away: Tejasvi Surya

Young leaders from the NDA camp on Wednesday slammed the Opposition for “misleading people” and targeted the protests against the new citizenship law.

While BJP MP from Bangalore South, Tejasvi Surya, said “Mughal Raj” may return if the “majority community” does not “remain vigilant”, Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan offered to take Opposition leaders to a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah so that their “confusion” about CAA can be cleared.

Referring to the ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh during the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, Surya said, “Unless the majority community remains vigilant, the days of Mughal Raj may not be far away.” He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for resolving several “critical issues” pending for decades.

The CAA, he said, was aimed at resolving issues emanating from Partition and added, “New India cannot to built without healing the wounds of the past.”

He said the CAA was about giving citizenship to persecuted minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and not for taking away anyone’s citizenship.

Paswan accused the Opposition of misleading people on the citizenship law. “I offer to arrange a meeting and even take you people to the Home Minister, to clear your doubts,” he said.

In the Rajya Sabha, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, too, stressed that the Opposition is “misleading” people. “I don’t think they (women and children protesting at Shaheen Bagh) are anti-nationals. But they have been misled by you people…You are trying to create anarchy in the country,” he said.

